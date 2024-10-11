Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $86.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

SKY opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $7,212,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,267,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $7,212,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,267,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,874 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $256,993.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,780.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

