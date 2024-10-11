Jefferies Financial Group Increases Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $330.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $309.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $289.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $295.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,851 shares of company stock worth $2,124,258 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $3,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

