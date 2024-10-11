Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $3.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.70.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVO opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Evotec has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the first quarter valued at $188,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 140.5% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the second quarter valued at $71,183,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

