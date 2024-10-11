Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84). 101,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 124,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.77).

Jersey Oil and Gas Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26. The company has a market cap of £20.91 million, a PE ratio of -393.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

