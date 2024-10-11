Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the period. Arhaus comprises approximately 0.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Arhaus by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

