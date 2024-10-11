Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,976 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $532.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $533.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

