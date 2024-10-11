Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 9,673 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,118,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,910,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $265.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

