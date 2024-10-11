Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $169,957.26

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 64.3% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $169,957.26 and $7.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014541 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,701.16 or 0.99962603 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009993 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

