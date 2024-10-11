JGP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,853,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,636,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after buying an additional 262,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.62. The stock had a trading volume of 83,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.64. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $218.67.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

