JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.72. 85,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,264. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $453.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.13.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

