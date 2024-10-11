JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.55. 1,435,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

