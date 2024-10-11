JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.04.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $277.30. 1,793,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.94 and a 200 day moving average of $272.75. The stock has a market cap of $505.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

