JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $410.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.44. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

