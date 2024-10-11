JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after buying an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.24. 288,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,628. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.