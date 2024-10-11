JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 593,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 94,777 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 143,888 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 294,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after buying an additional 192,966 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

