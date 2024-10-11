JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 604,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,244. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

