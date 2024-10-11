JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.95. 152,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,778. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $305.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

