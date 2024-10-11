JMP Securities Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $150.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

