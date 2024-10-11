Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

