Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.43.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its 200 day moving average is $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.