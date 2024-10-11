JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 644,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 348,391 shares.The stock last traded at $62.31 and had previously closed at $62.40.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $268,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

