JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after purchasing an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

