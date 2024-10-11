JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $28,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 634,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

