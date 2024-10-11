JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

