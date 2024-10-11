Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $372.02 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Kava has a market capitalization of $372.02 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,688 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

