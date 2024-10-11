Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 25795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWHIY

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.