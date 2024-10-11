Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

