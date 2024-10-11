Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

