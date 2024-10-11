Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 4.3 %

In related news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. In related news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.11. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$5.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

