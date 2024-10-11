Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

