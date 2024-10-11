Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kerry Logistics Network stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Kerry Logistics Network has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

