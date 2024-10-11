Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.57. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.63 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.