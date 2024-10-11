KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 43.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $258,121.72 and approximately $68,835.77 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014524 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,974.29 or 1.00053336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0006907 USD and is up 7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $98,734.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

