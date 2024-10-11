Komodo (KMD) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00057765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00035185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013243 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,513,801 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

