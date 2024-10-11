Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LIF stock opened at C$32.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$28.48 and a 12 month high of C$33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 99.70% and a return on equity of 31.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.7367816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.
