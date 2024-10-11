Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.55. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 19,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

