LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $43.00

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LandBridge in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.29.

NYSE:LB opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in LandBridge in the second quarter worth about $497,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the third quarter valued at about $293,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

