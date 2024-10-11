Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.31, but opened at $49.06. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 142,433 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 668,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,582,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 426,511 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.