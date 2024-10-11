Leerink Partners Cuts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $630.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $665.00 to $630.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.86.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $506.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.37. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.