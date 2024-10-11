Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $116.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after acquiring an additional 111,137 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

