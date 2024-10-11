LifePro Asset Management Has $3.53 Million Stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.06% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XCCC opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $40.10.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

