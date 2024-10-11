LifePro Asset Management Raises Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT makes up approximately 1.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.29% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 95.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR opened at $19.77 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARR

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.