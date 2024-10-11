LifePro Asset Management Sells 628 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $175.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.