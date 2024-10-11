Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 562,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,481,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LAAC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Down 3.6 %
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAAC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
Featured Stories
