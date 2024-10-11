Loar’s (LOAR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Loar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Loar

Loar Stock Down 1.4 %

LOAR opened at $74.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.86. Loar has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $80.79.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Loar will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.