London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from London City Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
London City Equities Stock Performance
About London City Equities
London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
