LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.86. 319,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $278.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

