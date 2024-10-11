LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $725.14. 797,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $684.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.52. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $735.56. The firm has a market cap of $311.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

