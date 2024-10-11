LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,245,922. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.