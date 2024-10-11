LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,924,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,867,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,006,000 after purchasing an additional 140,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 4,840,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,152. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

